Black Widow, Cruella and More to Debut on Disney Plus

It's official! Marvel has announced that Black Widow will be released day-and-date in theaters and on Disney+. There's a brand new poster and release date, and I'm gonna tell you what other movies by Disney are going directly to streaming and why other studios are planning to do the same thing with their upcoming releases. There's lots to unpack here and I'm gonna break this all down for you.

Black Widow is the first film in Phase 4 of the MCU. Marvel has just announced that Black Widow will be released in theaters and on Disney+ on the same day. On streaming, Black Widow will get a Premier Access releases. Premier Access lets Disney+ subscribers watch movies while they’re still playing in theaters for a one-time $30 fee. This will be only the third film Disney has released on Premier Access. Previously they released Mulan and most recently Raya and the Last Dragon.

In addition to Black Widow, Disney’s live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians, Cruella will also get a Premier Access release on Disney+ on May 28th. It was also announced that Pixar’s Luca will skip theaters and will be released on Disney+ for all subscribers on June 18th. So far, Premier Access has not been a big success Disney. This may be because of the $30 fee and the fact that all Premier Access titles later become available to all Disney+ subscribers at no extra charge.

Black Widow was originally scheduled for theatrical release on May of 2020. But the global pandemic, caused Marvel to push back the release many times. Up until recently, Disney was still undecided on wheater or not to put Black Window exclusively in theaters. But I knew that would change because even though movie theaters in New York and LA are now open movie studios are begining to figure out that theaters alone will no longer give them those big box office returns they once had.

Studios are still trying to figure out how the distribution and viewing of movies are going to work. Now, more and more studios are beginning to take a two-pronged approach to film distribution. All Warner Bros 2021 movies will go to HBO MAX day-and-date with their theatrical release. Quiet Place Part II and Mission Impossible 7 will go to Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount+ just 45 days after their theatrical release and Netflix will release a new original movie every week in 2021.

Along with the announcement Marvel has released a brand new poster and given Black Widow a new release date of July 9th. In the poster, we see Natasha Romanoff wearing her white costume which Marvel first debuted in the 2009 comic “Black Widow: Deadly Origin“. We see she’s holding dual batons and strapped with a pair of guns. In the movie, Black Widow will face off against The Task Master in her first solo adventure between the films Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

So what do you think? Are you going to pay to see Black Widow on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th? Or will you wait until after the Premier Access window ends to see it with your subscription? Also let me know if you plan to see Black Widow on Disney+ or in Theaters?