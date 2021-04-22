What’s Coming to Disney Plus in May 2021

Disney Plus has just announced the new movies and series coming to the streaming service in the month of May. There are lots of great movies and shows set to debut that you won’t want to miss! Subscribe to our YouTube channel

In May, a new Star Wars animated series will debut exclusively on Disney Plus. Star Wars: The Bad Batch tells the story of “Clone Force 99,” a.k.a. “The Bad Batch”

following their introduction in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. This new series follows a squad of five enhanced clones named (Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair) as they find their way in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars and the sinister Tarkin, officially names them enemies of the state. The series will arrive on Disney+ May 4th with a special 70-minute premiere.

In the late 1920s and 1930s horse-diving became a very popular traveling show attraction. Disney’s 1991 drama Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken tells the true story, of Sonora Webster, as the beloved 1930s horse-diver, but after a tragic accident causes her to lose her eyesight, Sonora is unwavering in the pursuit of her dreams. Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken is a sweet movie that performed poorly when it was released in theaters, but over the last 30 years has become somewhat of a cult classic. You can check it out on Disney+ on May 7th.

High School Musical is back! Well, sort of. The mockumentary musical drama, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns for a second season. This season, the theater students of East High stage a production of Beauty and the Beast for the spring-musical. Drama teacher, Miss Jenn leads the cast in an attempt to win a prestigious local student theater competition while facing off against their rival school, North High. You can watch the Season 2 premiere on May 14th.

Fans of The Amazing Race will like Nat Geo’s new adventure reality-competition series Race to the Center of the Earth pits four teams of three against one another in a sprint across the globe for a $1M prize. Each group will start from a different corner of the Earth – South America, Russia, Canada and Southeast Asia – racing to win the bounty. You catch Race to the Center of the Earth when it premieres on Disney+ May 14th.

We all know that Pixar Animation Studios have created some of the most impressive computer-animated movies ever made. But have you ever wondered how they do it? Disney’s original documentary series, Inside Pixar gives viewers a closer look into one of the world’s most renowned animation studios. Inside Pixar episodes feature a series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios. The series will have new episodes arriving on Disney+ with theme “Unpacked” on May 21st.

In recent years Disney has sought to providing a platform for diverse writers and directors to work for the studio Disney’s Launchpad features six original short films

from unique perspectives and a culturally diverse cast. Featuring directors of Mexican-American, Chinese and Kuwaiti descent‎, Launchpad aims to bring a new generation of filmmakers into the spotlight on May 28th.

After months on being pushed back, Cruella is getting a day-and-date release in theaters and Disney+. Emma Stone stars in Disney’s Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film

about the rebellious early days of the notorious 100 Dalmatians villain, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, Stone plays a fashionable social climber named Estella, before she embraced her wicked “Cruella” moniker, who lands a job working for Baroness von Hellman, a demanding fashion legend. If this all sounds familiar, The Devil Wears Prada (2006) screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, also created the story for Cruella. You can watch Cruella on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28th.

So that’s what’s coming to Disney Plus in May. Comment on the official Movienewz.com YouTube channel and tell me what new releases you’re looking forward to the most or what movies and shows

you hope they add in the future. If your interested in what’s coming to streaming, like the video, if your new to the channel become a subscriber and hit the bell to get notified! It will really help me, bring more content like this, to you!